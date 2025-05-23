The Public House Helps FBD Insurance Shine a Spotlight on Local Businesses with Creative Advertising Campaigns

The campaign, which runs on OOH, press, radio, social and digital is a continuation of a campaign launched last year by the brand, in which FBD Insurance handed over advertising space to small businesses around Ireland in a demonstration of support. This also builds on the success of the ‘Funding Backing Donating’ campaign, which also supports hundreds of local groups and initiatives every year.

As Ireland’s homegrown insurer, FBD Insurance has been supporting Irish businesses for 50 years. The campaign aims to make that support even more tangible in the form of advertisement investment for eleven small and medium businesses in Ireland.

This year, the creative centres around the importance of community. Whether it’s ‘Fades, Blends, Designs’, or ‘Fixes, Beds, Detoxes’, each business was given their advertising support through the lens of ‘What does FBD stand for?’, creating synergy between the brand and their business customers.

Over the course of a week, each business owner was given dedicated time with both a photographer and a videographer in their place of work, to craft their own ads, and with that, their message. The photography is also paired with real customer reviews as headlines, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the people behind the businesses.

Commenting on the work, FBD Insurance’s Nicola Ging said, “SMEs play a vital role in Ireland’s economy and we are proud to support some of Ireland’s best small and medium enterprises. Now in its second year this campaign is about celebrating the incredible work they do every day by raising awareness of the business, giving them the visibility they deserve.”

Paul Kinsella, art director at The Public House added, “At its heart, this campaign is about celebrating the community spirit within Irish businesses. By giving these business owners a platform to tell their own stories, we’re not just promoting businesses, we’re shining a light on the people who make local communities thrive."

This work is another example of the agency’s anti-formula approach to building attention grabbing work that is in line with their philosophy that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’. The independent creative agency works with a diverse portfolio of ambitious clients including EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, 48 Mobile, Cadbury and Barnardos.

