48 Mobile Says Less and Wins More with 'Yep'

Independent Dublin-based creative agency The Public House has unveiled a confident new campaign for 48 Mobile that distils everything Irish consumers need to know about the Mobile Network’s offering into a single word:

Yep.

The integrated TTL campaign simply titled ‘Yep’, is designed to cut through the noise in a hyper-competitive and cluttered mobile market by championing value with radical clarity. The creative platform is built on the premise that some things in life are so obviously good, they need no further explanation.

“We built 48 Mobile to give consumers what they want at unbelievable value, it’s the easiest decision in mobile, and this campaign captures that perfectly. It’s bold, it’s simple, and it speaks our customers’ language. When everything we offer adds up to an obvious ‘yep’, there’s really not much more to say.” commented Clare Aughney, marketing manager, 48 Mobile.

Clare’s sentiments were echoed by Kerrie Sweeney, managing director of The Public House, who said, “It’s a joy to work with clients like 48 Mobile who value ideas that really cut through and understand that dull ones won’t move the needle. Collaborating with their team to create a campaign as refreshingly fun and clear as ‘Yep’ was exactly the kind of work we love to do at The Public House.”

The ‘Yep’ campaign is anchored by a series of hero film spots directed by Florence Poppy Deary at Biscuit Film Works, who brought her freshly-award-winning, distinctive style of comedy to the campaign.

Every brand touchpoint, from Above the Line all the way down to the FAQs on the 48 Mobile website has been considered, and given the same radically reductive treatment.

The Public House ECD, Rob Maguire applauded the client’s unwavering commitment to the idea “In a world where nobody wants to shut the hell up, a brand who can make their case in three letters is going to stand out.”

This work is another example of the agency’s anti-formula approach to building attention grabbing work that is in line with their philosophy that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’. The independent creative agency works with a diverse portfolio of ambitious clients including FBD Insurance, Pinergy, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Cadbury and Renault.

