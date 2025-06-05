Irish Cycling Campaign Gives Riders a New Identity

​The Public House have collaborated with the advocacy group, Irish Cycling Campaign (ICC), to completely rebrand the organisation and create something that represents their values and vision of an Ireland where everyone, regardless of age or ability, can safely cycle to shops, schools, and workplaces.



Cycling has never been more popular in Ireland, and ICC needed a new brand identity to represent the modern everyday Irish cyclist and speak to an ever-widening audience. As a bike-loving agency, TPH was more than happy to work with this non-profit organisation.



The work needed to resonate with everyone interested in cycling, regardless of how casual or passionate that relationship may be. Bikes come in all shapes and sizes and are built differently depending on their purpose. That is why, when creating this logo, the design team chose to pair things back and design a symbol that represented all bikes in their simplest of forms, the wheel.

This minimalist and modern logo, using the identifiable mark of the wheel, also represents the ever evolving and growing organisation and its continuous journey to improve cycling culture nationwide. It was created in both English and as Gaeilge, for static and animated formats.



The design team created a clean, cohesive and dynamic brand world that could easily be applied across many formats. The team also developed a bold colour palette and a welcoming photography approach that allows the organisation to stand out from the crowd and show up in a much more exciting way across social and traditional media platforms.

Neasa Bheilbigh, executive chair from Irish Cycling Campaign said, “we see our organisation as the voice for everyday cyclists in Ireland, and we think that cyclists from all over the country can feel represented by this new look and feel. And having such a strong brand identity will only help us secure more rights and facilities for anyone who cycles a bike in Ireland”.



According to Eimear O’Sullivan, creative director and head of design at The Public House, “It was an absolute pleasure working with the team at the Irish Cycling Campaign who are so passionate about what they do and how they wanted their brand to show up. A small but exciting project that we embraced wholeheartedly ensuring we met the clients brief, but as always, ensuring we pushed it as far as we could, creating a simple but interesting identity for the ICC.”



This work is another example of the agency’s anti-formula approach to building attention grabbing work and their mission of delivering ‘newness’ in every project. The independent creative agency works with a diverse portfolio of ambitious clients including FBD Insurance, EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, 48, Cadbury and Barnardos.

