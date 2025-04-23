EDITION
Squeak E. Clean Studios
Music & Sound
Los Angeles, USA
https://www.squeakeclean.com/
mg@squeakeclean.com
+1 310.490.2002
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
My First Year In Advertising: Music Company Edition
11/06/2025
2025 AMP Awards for Music & Sound Releases Shortlist and Announces Curatorial Committee
01/05/2025
Tecovas Captures What the American West Represents with Striking Campaign
28/04/2025
WiFi Is the Modern-Day Gold Rush in Xfinity Campaign
24/04/2025
WWE Superstars Take Over Clash of Clans Ahead of Wrestlemania 41
01/04/2025
Work of the Week: 21/03/25
21/03/2025
Spike Jonze and Pedro Pascal Capture the Transformative Power of Music in Apple's AirPods 4 Film
18/03/2025
HANNI Explores Magnetic 'Big Spring Energy' in UGG Campaign
14/03/2025
UGG Brings Big Spring Energy to Global Campaign
21/02/2025
No Need to Turn Back Time in Value City Furniture Campaign
12/02/2025
Optimum Nutrition and Basketball Star Cameron Brink Celebrate Women Athletes
22/01/2025
Squeak E. Clean Studios Announces Promotion of Angelina Phengphong to Head of Audio Post Production
14/01/2025
