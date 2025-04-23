senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
Member Companies
Group745

Sine

Music & Sound

London, UK
https://sineaudio.tv/
beth@sineaudio.tv
+44 20 3151 4200
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Sine Appoints Caroline Jemirifo as Head of Production
11/08/2025
Specsavers Makes Hearing a Walk in the Park... Literally
05/08/2025
Specsavers Makes Sight a Child’s Superpower
21/07/2025
The King’s Trust Tackles Youth Unemployment with Bold Campaign
04/07/2025
Sine Audio Post Hires Beth Tomblin as Managing Director
27/03/2025
Aviva Campaign Helps Business Owners Solve Financial Puzzles
09/12/2024
WWF’s Stunning Stop-Motion Film Spotlights Devastating Impact of Ocean Heatwaves
25/11/2024
HMRC Makes Managing Money and Tax Easier with Digital Tools
04/11/2024
Billie Piper Lends Her Voice to the Untold Stories of Domestic Abuse
09/10/2024
The Secrets to Creative Sound Design
19/08/2024
Unfold Make or Break Moments with Samsung's 6th Generation Foldables
12/07/2024
Premier Inn Celebrates the Wonderful Reasons Guest Stay
07/06/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1