EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Sine
Music & Sound
London, UK
https://sineaudio.tv/
beth@sineaudio.tv
+44 20 3151 4200
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Sine Appoints Caroline Jemirifo as Head of Production
11/08/2025
Specsavers Makes Hearing a Walk in the Park... Literally
05/08/2025
Specsavers Makes Sight a Child’s Superpower
21/07/2025
The King’s Trust Tackles Youth Unemployment with Bold Campaign
04/07/2025
Sine Audio Post Hires Beth Tomblin as Managing Director
27/03/2025
Aviva Campaign Helps Business Owners Solve Financial Puzzles
09/12/2024
WWF’s Stunning Stop-Motion Film Spotlights Devastating Impact of Ocean Heatwaves
25/11/2024
HMRC Makes Managing Money and Tax Easier with Digital Tools
04/11/2024
Billie Piper Lends Her Voice to the Untold Stories of Domestic Abuse
09/10/2024
The Secrets to Creative Sound Design
19/08/2024
Unfold Make or Break Moments with Samsung's 6th Generation Foldables
12/07/2024
Premier Inn Celebrates the Wonderful Reasons Guest Stay
07/06/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1