Sine Appoints Caroline Jemirifo as Head of Production

11/08/2025
57
Share
From global campaigns for Nike, Adidas, and Guinness to award-nominated audio work, Caroline blends creative vision with production expertise to lead Sine’s next chapter

Caroline brings over a decade of experience in the industry, starting her career in medical PR before making a move into advertising with the renowned Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. There, she collaborated with acclaimed directors including Darius Marder, Nicolai Fuglsig, and Taika Waititi, working on campaigns for major global brands such as TENA, Guinness, Ford, Pepsi, and Meta.

In 2022, she transitioned into audio post-production, joining 750mph. Her work included producing standout campaigns for Tesco, Lidl, Coors, and Kahlúa. Most recently, she was part of the award-winning team at Wave London, where she was shortlisted for the 2024 Young Arrows Audio Producer award.

During her time at Wave, Caroline produced a range of high-profile campaigns, including Lewis Hamilton’s farewell to Mercedes, Rafael Nadal’s retirement film for Nike, and Adidas’ 2024 Euros campaign featuring David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Jude Bellingham. She also recently worked on Molly Burdett’s celebrated Women’s Euros spot, celebrating the Lionesses' journey.

Beyond advertising, Caroline’s creative background includes acting, directing, and presenting. She’s appeared in Channel 4 shows, presented for Nike at the British Basketball Tournament, and directed several music videos.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caroline to the team. She’s highly respected in the industry and brings a wealth of experience across both agency and post-production.” Phil Bolland, co-founder of Sine shared, “Stepping into the role of Head of Production feels like a natural progression for her — we know she’ll smash it.”

Caroline added, “I’m excited to join the team at Sine and step into a role where I can combine both my love for film and audio with my industry knowledge to help drive this new chapter forward.”

