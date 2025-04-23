EDITION
Publicis Groupe South East Europe
Advertising Agency
Athens, Greece
http://www.publicisgroupe.com/
-
+30 21 0628 1000
PART OF
News
Work
About & contact
Associated companies
Most Read of 2024: People
10/12/2024
Publicis Groupe EMEA Invests in B2B with Launch of Publicis Pro
15/02/2024
5 Questions with Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness: Blagovesta Kostova
26/01/2024
5 Questions with Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness: Markéta Votápková
18/12/2023
Publicis Groupe Names Artemis Kapouralou as Chief Talent Officer for Southeast Europe
13/12/2023
5 Questions with Publicis Groupe Lioness: Nastia Ladina
07/12/2023
'You Are What You Buy' Retail Trends 2023 Unveiled
06/12/2023
5 Questions with Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness: Dessislava Stoyanova
15/11/2023
5 Questions with Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness: Artemis Kapouralou
27/10/2023
MSL Strengthens Strategic Communication Offer in Romania with Launch of MSL Consultants
09/08/2023
Publicis Groupe Central & Eastern Europe’s Cannes Contenders for Cannes Lions Festival 2023
08/06/2023
5 Question with Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness: Alla Malinovskaya
05/06/2023
