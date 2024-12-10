Most Read of 2024: People

Creative, strategic, adventurous, wacky – advertising is brimming with the most inspiring of individuals, from wise veterans to promising up-and-comers. They’re the ones who really make the industry go round, and it’s our job at LBB to spotlight the most exciting ones.

In our efforts this year, we’ve covered all areas of the industry from all regions of the globe; but who did you most enjoy reading about? To find out, LBB’s Zara Naseer has collated the top 10 most read profiles of 2024. Time to get to know one another!









Our most read profile this year platformed David Stephan, co-founder and creative director at German agency David+Martin. In this interview with LBB’s Nisna Mahtani, he described how he champions an ethical approach, and how he isn’t just addicted to the industry – he’s in love with it. Delving deeper into innovative and creative minds of the German industry, this interview was part of production company REKORDER’s sponsorship of LBB’s German Edition.





Kraft Heinz’s new chief marketing officer of North America and former Pepsi CMO told LBB’s Laura Swinton about empowering teams to take smart risks, his ambitions to drive innovation, and the genius of ‘It Has to Be Heinz’. The secret to his ‘intrapreneurial’ success? Treating his teams like small start-ups within the walls of a larger company and instilling a sense of hustle that characterises early stage founders. Plenty more tips in the profile!





Australian Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton spoke to LBB’s Casey Martin about starting his first ever nine-to-five as Clemenger BBDO’s newest business manager. Describing himself as a “feedback-absorbing machine,” he outlined the parallels he sees between the worlds of athletics and advertising… and tourism.





Creative agency Crispin introduced us to their team making things happen behind the scenes, with just one requirement: “to please keep it interesting.” This quickfire interview spotlighted Sam Kendrick, senior director, social marketing, featuring Frenchie dogs, the NFL and Rocket League.





As part of LBB’s The Directors interview series prompting filmmakers to explore the business of directing and how they like to work, Lowkey Films’ Charlie Dennis spoke on the influence of his hometown, a BSL fluent crew and suspending disbelief with new technologies.

Some background on Charlie: the director on the rise favours humour, high-octane moments and giving an honest punch to all that he creates. Striving to represent unheard voices on screen, especially within disability, he aims to improve accessibility in film, and his Deaf-led BBC short film ‘Silent World’ was subsequently picked up as a TV series after winning The National Lottery Arts Project of the Year, alongside BAFTA, Academy Award and BIFA qualifying festival nominations.





A rallying call for creativity, Ad Astra features are in-depth profile pieces about the leading lights of global advertising. For this iteration, VML’s global chief creative officer, Debbi Vandeven, took LBB’s Laura Swinton down the yellow brick road of advertising as she took the network on its big new adventure. Laura got the scoop just as Debbi was at the centre of one of the biggest stories in adland: the mega-merger between the erstwhile VMLY&R and fellow WPP brand Wunderman Thompson, to create VML, a 30,000 people-strong network across 64 markets.





Joey Johnson and Shelby Tamura, creative directors at Mother LA, chatted to LBB’s Addison Capper about the magnetic force of their similarly ‘weird and dark’ sense of humour – which definitely shines through in this profile. Read if you want a good laugh!





Gordy Sang and Brian Siedband realised they were advertising soulmates after being “semi-arranged-marriaged” by the senior team at FCB Chicago in 2007. Sticking together ever since, they co-founded Chicago integrated ad agency, Quality Meats, where they’re also co-CCOs. In this interview with LBB’s Ben Conway, they covered everything from their leadership inspirations, baseball rivalry, and “pathetically caring too much” about great work.





As part of its Embrace Gender Equity initiative, Publicis Groupe Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) created the Publicis Groupe CEE Lioness series to spotlight the talented women of the company across the region. Blagovesta Kostova, Publicis Groupe Bulgaria's managing director of communication business, took centre stage in this round, sharing how she stumbled into advertising, the importance of being genuinely honest, and why it's all about relationships.





One of LBB’s most popular series, Uprising showcases the up-and-coming junior and mid-level industry talent making amazing work and shaking up the future. This time, LBB’s Lily Paskin shone the spotlight on Publicis London creative partners Hugh Kendall and George Orton, who spilled on their journey from small towns to big campaigns, and how their yin-yang partnership turns every challenge into a chance to create something better. You’ll want to keep your eye on this duo – they were awarded Most Promising Creative Team at this year’s Creative Circle Awards, while also scooping up Gold for Best Interactive Out of Home Campaign and Silver for Best Writing for Online with their work on Takis’ ‘Drop Codes’ campaign.



