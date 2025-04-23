EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
PS260
Post Production House
New York, USA
http://www.ps260.com/
greetings@ps260.com
(212) 447-0006
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
PS260 Opens New LA Office in West Adams
10/06/2025
PS260 Signs Editor Emile Doucette
27/05/2025
PS260 Signs BB Blanchard
17/03/2025
Adland’s 2025 Culture Guide
13/01/2025
Secrets of the Snip: What Makes an Edit Great?
18/12/2024
Hannah Waddingham Brings the Magic of the 'Love Boat' Back to Life for Princess Cruises
25/11/2024
Therabody Tells a Deeper Story Around Everyday Movements That Act as a Workout
15/10/2024
Boulder Crest Foundation Reshapes the Narrative around PTSD for Suicide Prevention Month
20/09/2024
PS260 Promotes Editor Matt Posey to Partner
10/09/2024
“The Responsibility of Making Someone Cry”: Editors Spill Their Secrets
02/09/2024
Lionel Messi and DIY Store Lowe's Prove the Power of the Assist
10/07/2024
“Birds, Bugs and Water”: Where Sound Designers Go for Inspiration
28/06/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1