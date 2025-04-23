EDITION
Pigeon
Creative Agency
Toronto, Canada
http://www.pigeonbrands.com
mcarriere@pigeonbrands.com
+1 416.532.9950
PIGEON Wins Best Professional Services Award at the CanadianSME National Business Awards
25/06/2025
IKEA Canada, PIGEON, and Humber Polytechnic Champion Next-Gen Creatives
03/06/2025
Maryse Sauvé Joins PIGEON as Vice President of Brand Strategy and Communication
14/04/2025
Pigeon Continues to Shine with Multiple Wins at 2025 PAC Global Awards
10/02/2025
Emily Joannisse Joins Pigeon to Lead Growing Talent Roster
08/08/2024
PIGEON and IKEA Canada Continue Partnership with Humber College
30/04/2024
PIGEON Unveils Brand Restage for Lamb’s Rum Portfolio
24/04/2024
Elyse Boulet Acquires PIGEON
02/04/2024
Pigeon Continues to Shine with Multiple Wins at 2024 PAC Global Awards
12/02/2024
Dorota Kulig, Tara Wright and Shawna Dressler Join PIGEON’s Roster
17/10/2023
IKEA Canada Taps into Gen Z's Desire for Self Expression in Back to School Campaign
15/09/2023
Give & Go Rebrands Iconic TWO-BITE BROWNIES® with PIGEON
04/07/2023
