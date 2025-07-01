Pigeon Brands Strengthens Toronto Client Service Team

​Pigeon Brands has welcomed the arrival of two talented professionals to its Toronto office: Laurie Brema as group account director and Kimmi Snider as account supervisor. These key additions underscore Pigeon's commitment to enhancing its client service capabilities and its promise of delivering quality product with a keen understanding of clients and their needs.



Laurie Brema joins Pigeon from DonerNorth, bringing over two decades of experience in brand identity, packaging, and shopper marketing. Her impressive portfolio includes collaborations with industry leaders such as Labatt, Hershey’s, and Colgate Canada.

Laurie brings a client-first mindset and a passion for purposeful design - driving innovation, lasting partnerships, and business results through work that connects and inspires. A strategic thinker with a client-first mentality, Laurie excels at fostering strong partnerships, and delivering results. She believes great design isn’t just about aesthetics - it’s about creating meaningful connections that drive consumer action and long term business growth.



Pigeon welcomes Laurie to the team as a key addition that reflects its continued commitment to excellence, growth, and client success. Her leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as the agency evolves to meet the dynamic needs of its clients and partners. This appointment not only strengthened Pigeon’s client service capabilities but also underscored its dedication to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.



Kimmi Snider returns to Pigeon after her tenure at Brandbourg. With more than ten years of experience in branding, packaging, and integrated marketing, Kimmi has led impactful projects for global brands like Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, and Unilever. Her expertise spans multiple international markets, bringing a global perspective to Pigeon. She approaches every project with a thoughtful and collaborative mindset, helping teams bring ideas to life from concept through execution across diverse channels and stakeholders.



"We are deepening our service offerings and expanding our capacity to continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Martin Carrière, head of client service at Pigeon Brands. "Laurie and Kimmi bring a wealth of experience across a diverse range of verticals and disciplines that will allow us to better serve our clients, anticipate their needs, and drive continued growth in a competitive marketplace."



"These hires reinforce our commitment to building a team with the expertise and creativity to propel us into the future, " added Elyse Boulet., CEO and Managing Partner of Pigeon Brands. “We're excited to see how this talent will continue to elevate Pigeon as a leader in our industry."



These new additions mark a significant step in Pigeon's ongoing growth, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative and effective solutions to clients across North America.

