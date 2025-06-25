PIGEON Wins Best Professional Services Award at the CanadianSME National Business Awards

​PIGEON, a leading Canadian agency specialising in brand strategy, design, and communication, has won the Best Professional Services Award at the prestigious CanadianSME National Business Awards.



This national recognition celebrates the agency’s excellence in delivering impactful, integrated brand experiences and its unwavering dedication to client success. PIGEON has been a trusted partner to brands across North America and beyond for nearly 50 years.



“This award is a powerful reflection of the dedication and creativity of our team at Making Brands Come True,” said Elyse Boulet, CEO and managing partner, PIGEON. “It speaks to the passion we bring to every project and the strong, lasting partnerships we’ve built with our clients.”



Founded in 1977, PIGEON is known for its strategic thinking, collaborative spirit, and results-driven creative approach. With offices in Quebec and Ontario and a client roster that spans industries and international markets, the agency continues to set the bar in the professional services category.



The CanadianSME National Business Awards, presented by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine, recognise outstanding achievements and contributions made by small and medium-sized enterprises across the country. The award ceremony was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 21st.



PIGEON extends its heartfelt thanks to the jury, the magazine, its clients, and, especially, to the entire PIGEON team from coast to coast.



“Being recognised on a national stage is a tremendous honour,” added Martin Carriere, head of client services, Toronto. “This win belongs to everyone at PIGEON and to all our clients who trust us to bring their brands to life.”

