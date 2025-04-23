EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Oskar illustration
Illustration Agency
London, UK
https://www.oskarillustration.com/
oli@oskarillustration.com
+44 (0)7747 706 243
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Be Relentless and Keep Making Because Hard Work Pays Off
12/05/2025
Ella Robinson Joins Oskar illustration
23/01/2025
Style Guide: Kateryna Gorbenko's Ongoing Style Evolution
09/01/2025
Oskar illustration Signs Kieran Glennon
12/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Masculus Launches New Car with Unique Film Directed by Beans Sr
24/10/2024
Oskar illustration Expands to the Outdoors – Here’s Why
03/10/2024
PUMA Commissions Oskar illustration for 2024 Paralympians Performance Portraits
17/09/2024
Oskar illustration Signs Jamie Aubin AKA Beans SR
06/09/2024
Oskar Illustration Signs Kateryna Gorbenko
11/07/2024
Oskar illustration Signs Artist David Samuel
27/06/2024
Oskar illustration Keeps Direct Mail Alive
20/06/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1