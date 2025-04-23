EDITION
Mobsta Ltd
Advertising Tech Company
London, UK
https://www.mobsta.com/
Matt.Longley@mobsta.com
+44 (0) 207 907 0851
Mobsta Recertified as a B Corp
18/07/2025
AA/WARC Report Forecasts UK Ad Growth, but Leaders Question If Creativity Is at Risk
01/05/2025
Leading Media Businesses Join Forces with London High School to Inspire the Next Generation of B Corp Leaders
26/03/2025
Mobsta Unveils New C-Suite with Four Appointments
07/01/2025
What the Industry Thought of the John Lewis Christmas Ad
18/11/2024
Industry Leaders Voice Caution amid Budget Uncertainty as IPA Bellwether Report Shows Industry in Limbo
18/10/2024
Mobsta Releases Study of General Elections Voter Profiles
23/07/2024
B Corps Shine in Adland as GARM and Ad Net Zero Launch Carbon Calculator
09/07/2024
Still Cautiously Optimistic: British Industry Responds to IPA Bellwether Report for Q1 2024
18/04/2024
Bossing It: Matt Longley on Experience, Perspective, and Empathy
17/04/2024
Striking Balance
14/11/2023
Cultivating Meaning
26/10/2023
