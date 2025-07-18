Mobsta Recertified as a B Corp

​Mobsta has been officially recertified B Corp - a powerful reaffirmation of the values that have guided the geo-behavioural ad tech media partner through a period of exceptional growth and momentum.

Since first certifying in 2022, Mobsta has doubled in size, continuously expanded product capabilities and its services across digital channels, while deepening its commitment to people, planet and performance. Development has been further accelerated by a refreshed leadership structure - publicly announced at the start of 2025 - under the direction of CEO Matt Longley and the wider C-suite team, whose strategic vision and values-first approach have delivered sustainable growth.



That progress is now measurable: Mobsta’s B Corp impact score has increased by over 20%, rising from 94.7 in 2022 to 113.7 today - a reflection of the intentional, business-wide changes made over the past three years. This is in the year where the media industry is being rapidly reshaped by AI while Mobsta has leaned in, combining behavioural location insight with emerging technology to lead campaigns that deliver both impact and integrity.



From sustainable media planning to award-winning data intelligence, Mobsta is evolving and the industry is noticing. In 2025 Mobsta won two Digiday Media Awards for media innovation and sustainable media planning, and was finalist in the Campaign Tech Awards and The Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA for its work in low-carbon, location-powered digital campaigns.



​Matt Longley, CEO at Mobsta, said, “This recertification doesn’t say we’re perfect - it says we’re serious. About how we treat people, how we use data, how we show up for the planet. In an age of AI, scale and speed, the real differentiator is values. We’re proud to grow sustainably and that means growth without compromising the things that matter most.”



Mobsta is helping shape the future of the industry: one where values are baked into the business model top down, not bolted on. As media models, budgets and technologies evolve rapidly, Mobsta is now a go-to example of how cross-channel digital advertising can provide clients with improved ROI, performance and responsibility, without conflict.

Matt adds, “We’ve always believed in doing the right thing, even when it’s harder. This recognition tells us we’re still walking that path - and taking more people with us as we go.”

