EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
MassiveMusic Warsaw
Music & Sound
Warsaw, Poland
https://www.massivemusic.com/
warsaw@massivemusic.com
+48 784626008
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Uprising: Jakub Olechny on Artistic Integrity and Taking Creative Risks
25/03/2025
MassiveMusic Warsaw’s Zofia Dutkowska: “Music and Linguistics Are Deeply Connected”
26/02/2025
MassiveMusic Revolutionises Sonic Strategy with Research Audit Tool, SoundCheck
14/02/2025
MassiveMusic Announces New Roles for Zofia Dutkowska and Krzysztof “Chris” Sulenta
15/02/2024
MassiveMusic Warsaw Promotes 3 Managers
16/11/2023
MassiveMusic and Media.Monks Invite the Industry to Embrace the Current State of AI Awkwardness at Cannes
02/06/2023
MassiveMusic Warsaw's Mateusz Szmigiero Promoted to Creative Director
14/11/2022
MassiveMusic Warsaw Re-Records ‘Born To Be Wild’ for Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties Trailer
09/11/2022
MassiveMusic and Media.Monks Invite Creative Industry to unMMMMute Themselves at Cannes Lions
08/06/2022
High Five Music Monthly: Michał Krajewski
21/03/2022
High Five: Poland
30/11/2021
MassiveMusic Expands to Warsaw
16/11/2021
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1