MassiveMusic Warsaw Composes IKEA Poland’s First Sonic Branding Suite

​MassiveMusic Warsaw, a leading creative agency specialising in sonic brand identity, has crafted a ground breaking sonic branding system for IKEA in Poland. The project is built on a unique concept: the sounds of the furniture giant’s iconic products have become the foundation for a comprehensive audio identity system.

Close your eyes. How do you know it's IKEA speaking to you?

MassiveMusic set out to create a sonic identity system that, in just a few notes, would express not only the A better designed home claim but also the brand’s values and philosophy. The result is a comprehensive sonic branding suite, which now includes:

The main IKEA Poland sonic logo

Gen z sonic logo – a version aimed at younger audiences

A Christmas sonic logo

Two radio tracks – compositions dedicated to audio campaigns

Audio stickers – short forms for social media communication

Product sounds as the brand’s DNA

The heart and soul of IKEA beat within its products – and it’s their sounds that became the foundation of the new audio identity. MassiveMusic recorded dozens of IKEA items, including toys, pepper grinders, porcelain and wooden bowls, plant pots, abacuses, curtains, cork boards, and wicker organisers. From these recordings, a collection of 250 samples was created, used to build both the rhythmic section and the brand’s distinctive melodic motifs.

"IKEA is one of the most fascinating projects we’ve worked on at MassiveMusic," commented Mateusz Szmigiero, executive creative director, and Zofia Dutkowska, senior music creative at MassiveMusic Warsaw. "The greatest challenge, and at the same time the most intriguing part of the process, was translating the « A better designed home» claim – along with all the brand’s philosophy and values – into the abstract language of music. Finding a palette of sounds that will stand the test of time – relevant today, in five or ten years – and at the same time stand out with character and edge, was key."

Sounds that build a home: methodology and case study

The sonic branding process began with a detailed analysis of IKEA’s previous musical communication. However, a crucial element of MassiveMusic Warsaw’s methodology became listening deeply to the sounds of IKEA products. An integral part of the project is a case study film, in which the creators of the sonic identity – Mateusz Szmigiero and Zofia Dutkowska, together with Marianna Kosch (senior music creative, MassiveMusic Warsaw) – demonstrate how they listen to and play with the sounds of IKEA furniture and accessories: armchairs, chairs, drawers, and more. You can see them playing, tapping, and stomping out rhythms – turning everyday object noises into the brand’s musical DNA. This approach enabled the creation of a cohesive yet diverse sonic identity system that builds an emotional connection with the audience.

Sonic branding that inspires

The new sonic branding has been implemented in the Polish market. As representatives of MassiveMusic Warsaw emphasise: - We are delighted to share a case study that uniquely illustrates our work methodology and the care we gave the brand while preparing its sonic branding.

The project has also sparked enthusiasm within IKEA. "This initiative shows how a creative approach to sound can elevate brand communication to an entirely new level – both in advertising and everyday interactions with Polish customers," said Karolina Szabłowska, marketing communications manager at IKEA Poland. "In a world where sound constantly surrounds us – from radio, to TikTok, to TV spots – consistency in the audio layer becomes as important as visual coherence. A brand that sounds recognisable and authentic builds emotional bonds faster and is more memorable. Today, sonic branding is not just about aesthetics, but a strategic tool for managing brand identity in a complex, multi-channel world" Karolina added.

