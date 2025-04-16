EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Leo Chicago
Advertising Agency
Chicago, USA
http://www.leoburnett.us/
michael.cowen@leoburnett.com
312 220 3953
PART OF
40
TH
2018
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Work of the Week: 13/06/25
14/06/2025
Leo US Appoints Cristina Reina as Chief Experience Officer
05/05/2025
Sandals Resorts Offer the Ultimate 'Mom Nap' This Mother's Day
05/05/2025
Visionworks Has Eyecare for Every End of the Earth Situation
21/04/2025
Tough Guy Danny Trejo Snuggles up with Lambs in Huggies Ad
16/04/2025
Aldi US Showcases What It Doesn’t Do for Its Customers
08/04/2025
Christopher Walken Voices Legendary Stories for Miller Lite’s 50th Anniversary
21/03/2025
Leo Chicago Turns Boy’s Viral 911 Ice Cream Call into a Sweet Tillamook Campaign
19/03/2025
Leo Chicago Welcomes You to the Magical Snack Factory During the Oscars
27/02/2025
Dairy Brand Tillamook Honours First Voyage in Origin Story Spot
05/02/2025
Pull-Ups Introduces 'Terd' and 'Yureen' in Campaign Celebrating Big Kid Confidence
17/12/2024
‘The Virgos of the Team’ and ‘Expert Sociologists’: Meet the Modern Day Strategist
28/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1