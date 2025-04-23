EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Jungle Studios
Music and Sound
London, UK
http://www.junglestudios.co.uk/
info@junglestudios.co.uk
020 7734 2000
News
Work
Collections
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
My First Year In Advertising: Music Company Edition
11/06/2025
Müller Pokes Fun at the Seriousness of the Luxury Category in Humorous Campaign
30/05/2025
Jungle Studios Unveils Revamp of Their Studio 5 on Wardour Street
20/05/2025
Tom Rouse on the Art of Sound Design
09/05/2025
Jacamo Breaks Down Stereotypes Surrounding Men’s Fashion
08/05/2025
Work of the Week: 02/05/25
02/05/2025
Forget the Beach. Poretti’s Taking You to a Stranger Place
23/04/2025
Poretti Welcomes Drinkers to Its Ancestral Home in Surreal Spot
01/04/2025
Co-op Aims to Tackle Price Perceptions with First Ever Aldi Price Match Campaign
25/03/2025
The Sounds of Strength In Persil’s Powerful Arsenal Collaboration
19/03/2025
Flora Is Gordon Ramsay’s New F-Word
12/03/2025
DESNZ and M&C Saatchi Champion a Cleaner, Warmer Future in Latest Campaign
06/03/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1