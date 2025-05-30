Müller Pokes Fun at the Seriousness of the Luxury Category in Humorous Campaign

Müller is launching its first campaign for Bliss since 2015. ‘It must be Bliss’ is an integrated campaign developed by global creative agency of record VCCP that aims to reintroduce the nation to the brand’s ‘Everyday Luxury’ product, with a visually-arresting yet tongue-in-cheek campaign.

‘It must be Bliss’ builds upon the humorous tone established in recent campaigns by Müller including the 90s inspired Müller Corner campaign in September and humorous FRijj ‘Feel the URjj’ billboards in spring 2024. The idea behind the campaign is to spotlight Bliss as an everyday luxury alternative by humorously replicating ads from luxury brands which portray themselves too seriously, spotlighting Müller Bliss as an everyday luxury alternative.

The film aims to partner up luxurious product shots with the genuine, hilariously over-the-top reviews found online left by Bliss lovers, puncturing the pomposity and creating a memorable contrast whilst still highlighting just how delicious Bliss really is. The film starts with a slow-motion close-up of biscuity crumble falling. It then slowly fades to a close-up of delicious salted caramel flavour sauce, dripping over the Bliss yogurt. Then, an unexpected voiceover interrupts the seductive shot to read an entertainingly disruptive customer review: “Oooh - can’t get enough of this… So delicious! I want to dunk my head in it… five stars.”

To bring the idea to life, VCCP worked with Owen Silverwood - a photographer who specialises in capturing macro-textures in fashion, cosmetics and jewellery - who shot exquisite close-ups of the product. Girl&Bear helped bring the campaign to life, overseeing production and post-producing the film assets.

The equity-driving product campaign aims to target consumers aged 50+ who love a post-dinner sweet treat. A little more discerning than the average shopper, the target audience can recognise and appreciate the finer things in life, and will seek out a slightly more elevated dessert.

The campaign launches in the UK today and will run across multiple channels including video on demand, online video, social and digital out of home. Media planning and buying was led by EssenceMediacom.

Helen, Carswell, marketing manager at Müller said, ”We call Bliss our Sleeping Beauty. Despite being on shelves for years, and being a firm favourite amongst those that know us, we haven’t spotlighted it in our advertising for nearly ten years! Now felt like the right time to re-introduce the nation to Bliss, and have a bit of fun with it. After all, who better to encourage shoppers to try Bliss than real consumers.”

Colin McKean, creative director at VCCP said, “Not everyone has heard of Müller Bliss. But it turns out those in the know can’t stop talking about it. And the things they say online are frequently eye-popping. Like ‘If I could extract it from the pot, I’d happily serve it at a dinner party’ and ‘Once we’d discovered this treasure trove of eccentric adoration, we had to share the love."

