senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Jungle Studios Unveils Revamp of Their Studio 5 on Wardour Street

20/05/2025
188
Share
The audio-post house embraces natural light and a design that’s easy on the tech feel, whilst still packing a punch with top-end kit in their newly refurbished Studio 5

Jungle Studios, a Soho staple since ‘94, has unveiled a striking transformation of its Studio 5 suite – a space that reflects the audio-post house’s long-held ethos of creativity, collaboration and warmth.

Known for delivering everything from Dolby Cinema mixes and spatial audio to ADR, casting and original composition, Jungle has built its name on both technical excellence and a welcoming, down-to-earth approach. The revamped Studio 5 continues this legacy with a design that puts people first.

“We wanted to create a studio environment that feels open, bright, and inviting,” says Jungle sound designer Sean Mahoney. “We were steering away from the darker, more sterile aesthetic often associated with post-production spaces.”


With large windows overlooking Wardour Street, the team has embraced natural light, pairing it with lighter tones on the floors and walls. “The result is a space that feels airy, calm and welcoming,” Sean adds.

While Studio 5 is fully equipped with top-end kit – including 5.1 Genelec speakers – the look is deliberately understated. “We’ve consciously avoided a tech-heavy look,” Sean explains. “Instead, we focused on creating a relaxed, collaborative atmosphere where people feel comfortable.” It’s a space designed as much for inspiration as it is for precision.

“At Jungle, we pride ourselves on making everyone feel at home the moment they walk through the door, and that ethos is reflected in our studio design.” With its thoughtful blend of functionality and feeling, Studio 5 perfectly embodies the spirit that has made Jungle a cornerstone of Soho’s creative community.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Jungle Studios
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Jungle Studios
Bliss
Müller
30/05/2025
Big Spring Win
People's Postcode Lottery
05/05/2025
Co-op Plot Twist
The Co-op
25/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1