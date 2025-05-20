Jungle Studios Unveils Revamp of Their Studio 5 on Wardour Street

Jungle Studios, a Soho staple since ‘94, has unveiled a striking transformation of its Studio 5 suite – a space that reflects the audio-post house’s long-held ethos of creativity, collaboration and warmth.



Known for delivering everything from Dolby Cinema mixes and spatial audio to ADR, casting and original composition, Jungle has built its name on both technical excellence and a welcoming, down-to-earth approach. The revamped Studio 5 continues this legacy with a design that puts people first.



“We wanted to create a studio environment that feels open, bright, and inviting,” says Jungle sound designer Sean Mahoney. “We were steering away from the darker, more sterile aesthetic often associated with post-production spaces.”





With large windows overlooking Wardour Street, the team has embraced natural light, pairing it with lighter tones on the floors and walls. “The result is a space that feels airy, calm and welcoming,” Sean adds.



While Studio 5 is fully equipped with top-end kit – including 5.1 Genelec speakers – the look is deliberately understated. “We’ve consciously avoided a tech-heavy look,” Sean explains. “Instead, we focused on creating a relaxed, collaborative atmosphere where people feel comfortable.” It’s a space designed as much for inspiration as it is for precision.



“At Jungle, we pride ourselves on making everyone feel at home the moment they walk through the door, and that ethos is reflected in our studio design.” With its thoughtful blend of functionality and feeling, Studio 5 perfectly embodies the spirit that has made Jungle a cornerstone of Soho’s creative community.

