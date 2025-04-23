EDITION
Final Cut US
Editors
New York, USA
http://www.finalcut-edit.com/
haley_d@finalcut-edit.com
+ 1 212 375 9800
PART OF
13
TH
2019
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
Kroger Crowns Chrissy Teigen ‘The Ultimate Groceryhead’ in New Campaign
17/04/2025
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Explores the Vast World of Castrol Oil
17/04/2025
Etsy's Joyful TV Spot Celebrates the Friends Who Truly Get You
24/03/2025
Work of the Week: 21/03/25
21/03/2025
Spike Jonze and Pedro Pascal Capture the Transformative Power of Music in Apple's AirPods 4 Film
18/03/2025
Nationwide and Sir Trevor McDonald Say "Thank You" to Loyal Members with £600 Million Reward
17/03/2025
Final Cut Announces Management Restructure to Drive Global Creative Leadership
10/03/2025
Bloomberg Media Introduces The Contextualist Campaign Directed by Brady Corbet
07/03/2025
Curfew and Final Cut’s Video, Directed by Ayo Edebiri, Fuses Together Hyperrealism, Old Hollywood, and Absurdity
07/02/2025
Sam i Showcases an Unconventional Love Story in TRY's Bewitching AI 'Break Me Open' Music Video
23/01/2025
Michelob Ultra Proves It's Worth Some Friendly Competition
15/01/2025
Secrets of the Snip: What Makes an Edit Great?
18/12/2024
