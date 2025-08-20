Mike Tyson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., John Daly and More Join Hard Rock's Bet Party

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook has launched its fall campaign with the next chapter of its Roll With Us platform: the Hard Rock Bet Party. Created in partnership with 72andSunny New York, the campaign features six live action spots that bring together star athletes including Mike Tyson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., John Daly, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, and more, with everyday sports fans for an elevated house party.



The Hard Rock Bet Party is intended to represent the physical manifestation of the sportsbook app itself and the experience that it brings - it’s a place where sports, culture, entertainment, Florida football legends, and real fans come together to trade takes, place bets, and celebrate sports fandom. The campaign’s initial live action spot debuts today and features a who’s who of Florida football royalty with Lewis, Reed, James along with Fred Taylor, Devin Hester, DJ Williams, Jon Beason, Antrel Rolle, and Jeremy Shockey. The series will continue throughout the fall with additional live action spots from the Party with Earnhardt Jr., Daly, and Tyson.

“We didn’t film a commercial - we threw a party. Not to just ‘feature’ legends, but to hang with them. The Hard Rock Bet Party puts Mike Tyson, John Daly, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Ray Lewis poolside with every fan who rolls with us. It’s sports, culture, and entertainment colliding - pure Hard Rock. That’s our edge in a copycat sportsbook world - and why we’re the fastest-growing, highest-rated app,” said Matt Primeaux on behalf of Hard Rock Bet.

“Our idea was to turn the sportsbook experience into a place you can actually step inside - where Florida’s energy, iconic sports legends, and the thrill of the bet all live together in one world. It’s not just what Hard Rock Bet offers, it’s how it feels when you’re part of it.” said Geno Burmester, group creative director, 72andSunny New York.

“We had a blast filming the Hard Rock Bet Party,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “It had great energy and everyone was having fun. Any time we work with Hard Rock Bet, we know we are going to have a good time.”

"The Hard Rock Bet Party was amazing,” said Mike Tyson. “It's a legendary brand that goes all out. We're just getting warmed up, and trust me, the party will really get going when I roll in."



Said John Daly, “I got to hit flop shots into a pool and drive around the backyard in a golf cart. That’s a pretty great party in my book. Hats off to Hard Rock Bet for making it happen.”



“We brought out the Miami vibes for The Hard Rock Bet Party, it was good to see so many legends come together on set,” said Ed Reed.



With 4.9 stars in the App Store, Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook is one of the top-rated platforms in the market with an easy-to-use player experience, fast deposits and withdrawals, and parlay-able wagering on major professional, college, and fan-favourite sports like football, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, and more. Hard Rock Bet provides players with valuable rewards like bonus bets and parlay insurance through its weekly Legendary Reward Drops and is fully integrated into Unity by Hard Rock, giving players the opportunity to earn and redeem points towards merchandise, concerts, food and beverage, and hotel stays at participating Hard Rock properties worldwide.



The campaign will run through the end of the football season across tv, radio, digital, social media, and out of home, and more. New customers can take advantage of Hard Rock Bet’s welcome offer: Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets if you win.

