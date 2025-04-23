EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Fela
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
https://fela.tv/
-
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
STARS Canada Saves Futures in Emotional Campaign
12/05/2025
Adapting Creativity to Shake Things up and Defy Expectations
23/04/2025
Islam ElDessouky, Susan Credle, and Brent Smart Join The Monthly Cut’s Inaugural Creative Council
11/04/2025
Fela's Emma Higgins Spotlights Rockstar in the Vibrant Worlds of Charley Hull, Cory Juneau and Lia Block
07/04/2025
Mental Health Network Jack.org Unveils Bold New Identity
20/02/2025
Director and Writer Audrey Ellis Fox Joins Fela
29/01/2025
Inside the Jury Room: Sharing the Immortality of Canadian Talent with Toronto’s Creative Community
07/11/2024
KIA Encourages Drivers to be Original for K4 Campaign
07/11/2024
INNOCEAN Canada Celebrates Cultural Passions with the Launch of the All-New Kia K4
01/11/2024
Photographer Othello Grey Signs with Fela for North American Representation
30/10/2024
Between Heartbreak and Joy, Kajal Is Making Films with Feeling
01/10/2024
Photographer Ro.lexx Joins Fela for North American Representation
26/09/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1