Eddie Benjamin Makes a Long Call in Dreamlike 'Driving' Video

In the latest from culture-defining production company Fela, director Adrian Villagomez delivers a spacious, airy film for Eddie Benjamin’s soulful track 'Driving.'



Eddie, who recently collaborated with Justin Bieber on 'SWAG,' is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Adrian's blue-hued video features Benjamin in a phone booth on the beach, playing guitar, with a striking white horse running behind him. The dreamlike visuals combine beautifully with the song’s flowing lyrics and emotional momentum.

Adrian’s background is as a concert violinist, tour photographer, and veteran music video director. He has won Best Alternative Video at the UKMVAs for Jean-Michel Blais’ 'Passepied' and a special award from the Canadian Academy of Cinema for his outstanding work in music videos, recognised for its international impact.