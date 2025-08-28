senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Ciara Drops High-Energy ‘Dance With Me’ Video Directed by Kat Webber

28/08/2025
16
Share
Shot at LA’s iconic Randy’s Donuts, Fela's vibrant video features Tyga and a surprise cameo from NBA star Russell Westbrook

Culture-defining production company Fela and director Kat Webber have delivered a high-energy music video for the infectious 'Dance With Me' single, off of Ciara’s just-released and highly anticipated eighth studio album, 'Cici,' via her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Featuring Tyga, the video also has a surprise cameo from NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

The Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Ciara is one of Atlanta’s legendary voices, and the video was filmed at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic locations, the world-famous Randy's Donuts in Inglewood. Ciara leads a crew of dancers in dynamic choreography to match the catchy and upbeat track.

Kat Webber is known for crafting immersive worlds that seamlessly balance authenticity and abstraction. Drawing on her background as an editor, spanning commercials, music videos, film, and television, she possesses a unique ability to reverse engineer her creative vision, resulting in intentional and impactful storytelling. Webber not only has a deep understanding of the technical aspects of filmmaking, but also an innate appreciation for the performers' process, drawing powerful performances from actors, real people, musicians, dancers, and athletes alike. She has an unwavering mission to amplify the female gaze and empower women through her storytelling.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Fela
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Fela
Dance With Me ft. Tyga
Ciara
28/08/2025
Driving
Eddie Benjamin
07/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1