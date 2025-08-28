Ciara Drops High-Energy ‘Dance With Me’ Video Directed by Kat Webber

Culture-defining production company Fela and director Kat Webber have delivered a high-energy music video for the infectious 'Dance With Me' single, off of Ciara’s just-released and highly anticipated eighth studio album, 'Cici,' via her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Featuring Tyga, the video also has a surprise cameo from NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

The Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Ciara is one of Atlanta’s legendary voices, and the video was filmed at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic locations, the world-famous Randy's Donuts in Inglewood. Ciara leads a crew of dancers in dynamic choreography to match the catchy and upbeat track.

Kat Webber is known for crafting immersive worlds that seamlessly balance authenticity and abstraction. Drawing on her background as an editor, spanning commercials, music videos, film, and television, she possesses a unique ability to reverse engineer her creative vision, resulting in intentional and impactful storytelling. Webber not only has a deep understanding of the technical aspects of filmmaking, but also an innate appreciation for the performers' process, drawing powerful performances from actors, real people, musicians, dancers, and athletes alike. She has an unwavering mission to amplify the female gaze and empower women through her storytelling.

