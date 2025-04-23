EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
FCB Chicago
Creative Agency
Chicago, USA
https://www.fcb.com/where-we-are/fcb-chicago
Kaya.Much@fcb.com
(312)-435-5000
PART OF
29
TH
2019
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
TheraTears Puts Science in Focus for Dry Eye Relief
12/08/2025
Trident Gum Inspires Gen Z to Break Free from Sameness
04/08/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Brand Experience & Activation, Business Transformation, Commerce, Effectiveness, Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury
20/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Entertainment, Gaming, Music, Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft
18/06/2025
Plain Just Doesn’t Cut It Says International Delight
13/06/2025
FCB's 2025 Cannes Contenders
11/06/2025
Behind the Oscar-Winning Caption Revolution
12/05/2025
Work of the Week 09/05/25
09/05/2025
FCB Chicago Elevates Cinematic Accessibility with Oscar-Recognised 'Caption with Intention'
02/05/2025
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Hacks Pain at Mile 20 with Smile 20
14/04/2025
FCB Partner New Honor Society Announces Two New Senior Hires
07/04/2025
Fresh or Familiar? The Key to Musical Cut Through
03/04/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1