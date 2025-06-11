FCB's 2025 Cannes Contenders

Ahead of the 2025 Cannes Lions festival, the FCB network shares its top contenders with LBB. This years list is comprised of work from New Zealand, India, France, The US and more.

Global creative partner, Danilo Boer, says "Cannes Lions is more than a festival. It’s the ultimate global stage for creativity. Each year, it gives us a chance to pause and come together as an industry to celebrate the ideas that move people, shape culture, and drive real business impact.

With entries across 14 offices for 40 clients in 29 categories, we’re excited about this diverse body of work from our global network. But more than that, all of the work has pushed boundaries, sparked change, and stayed true to our “Never Finished” philosophy.

And yes, while we’re excited to see how the work performs at Cannes, awards aren’t the goal. They’re a biproduct. A signal that we’re doing something right. That we’ve tapped into something meaningful, made our clients proud, our peers jealous, and proved how creativity can drive a business forward.

So, here’s to bold ideas, shared ambition, and the incredible momentum we’re building together.

This year’s festival is our chance to celebrate, reflect, and keep imagining what’s next."





Popeyes - Hard to Say No









Prestige Consumer Healthcare - Goody's Smile











Andrex - Get Comfortable













Pringles - The Call of The Moustaches











Budweiser - First Delivery











SickKids Foundation - The Count









Navneet Education - Colour Blindness Detection Book











Green Cross Health - Awkboards









One New Zealand - Finding Jade









