news
Group745

FCB's 2025 Cannes Contenders

11/06/2025
The FCB network shares its top contenders for Cannes Lions this year with work from around the globe

Ahead of the 2025 Cannes Lions festival, the FCB network shares its top contenders  with LBB. This years list is comprised of work from New Zealand, India, France, The US and more.

Global creative partner, Danilo Boer, says "Cannes Lions is more than a festival. It’s the ultimate global stage for creativity. Each year, it gives us a chance to pause and come together as an industry to celebrate the ideas that move people, shape culture, and drive real business impact.

With entries across 14 offices for 40 clients in 29 categories, we’re excited about this diverse body of work from our global network. But more than that, all of the work has pushed boundaries, sparked change, and stayed true to our “Never Finished” philosophy.

And yes, while we’re excited to see how the work performs at Cannes, awards aren’t the goal. They’re a biproduct. A signal that we’re doing something right. That we’ve tapped into something meaningful, made our clients proud, our peers jealous, and proved how creativity can drive a business forward.

So, here’s to bold ideas, shared ambition, and the incredible momentum we’re building together.

This year’s festival is our chance to celebrate, reflect, and keep imagining what’s next."


Popeyes - Hard to Say No



Prestige Consumer Healthcare - Goody's Smile



Andrex - Get Comfortable 




Pringles - The Call of The Moustaches



Budweiser - First Delivery



SickKids Foundation - The Count



Navneet Education - Colour Blindness Detection Book



Green Cross Health - Awkboards



One New Zealand - Finding Jade



Headed to Cannes this year? Check out our 2025 IPG @ Cannes page to access all the
events happening across the Interpublic network.​

