EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Eleanor
Production Company
Los Angeles, USA
https://eleanor.co/
info@eleanor.co
(323) 499-4222
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Gabrielle Union Gets Ready for Met Monday with BMW and Vogue
21/05/2025
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Explores the Vast World of Castrol Oil
17/04/2025
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley Star in Clash of Clans and WWE Crossover
14/04/2025
Duran Sodré Joins ELEANOR US
07/04/2025
WWE Superstars Take Over Clash of Clans Ahead of Wrestlemania 41
01/04/2025
Captain America and American Family Insurance Help Protect Your Dreams
05/02/2025
The Directors: Rodney Passè
04/02/2025
For Rodney Passé, Craft Is a “Keeper of Time, a Translation of a Moment”
16/01/2025
Inside the Creative Mind of Jeremi Durand
14/01/2025
Rich Peppiatt of Kneecap Fame Joins Forces with Eleanor in the US and UK
12/12/2024
Candice Vernon Joins Eleanor’s US Roster
08/11/2024
Nature and Skincare Collide in Burt’s Bees Whimsical Campaign
22/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1