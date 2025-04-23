senckađ
Edition : International
Member Companies
Eleanor

Production Company

Los Angeles, USA
https://eleanor.co/
info@eleanor.co
(323) 499-4222
Eleanor
Gabrielle Union Gets Ready for Met Monday with BMW and Vogue
21/05/2025
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Explores the Vast World of Castrol Oil
17/04/2025
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley Star in Clash of Clans and WWE Crossover
14/04/2025
Duran Sodré Joins ELEANOR US
07/04/2025
WWE Superstars Take Over Clash of Clans Ahead of Wrestlemania 41
01/04/2025
Captain America and American Family Insurance Help Protect Your Dreams
05/02/2025
The Directors: Rodney Passè
04/02/2025
For Rodney Passé, Craft Is a “Keeper of Time, a Translation of a Moment”
16/01/2025
Inside the Creative Mind of Jeremi Durand
14/01/2025
Rich Peppiatt of Kneecap Fame Joins Forces with Eleanor in the US and UK
12/12/2024
Candice Vernon Joins Eleanor’s US Roster
08/11/2024
Nature and Skincare Collide in Burt’s Bees Whimsical Campaign
22/10/2024
