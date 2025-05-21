Gabrielle Union Gets Ready for Met Monday with BMW and Vogue

Gabrielle Union. A BMW iX. And the most iconic night in fashion. In 'Portrait of a Day,' Eleanor director Femi Oladigbolu’s beautifully paced, gracefully composed short blurs the line between luxury lifestyle and cinematic storytelling.



'Portrait of a Day' crafts a gleaming ode to the glamor of the BMW iX with a cinematic yet intimate visual language. An enchanting and personality-filled performance from actress Gabrielle Union and an engaging narrative structure immerse us in every step of her journey. The film drinks in the brilliant sparkle of her necklace, admires the luxurious fabric and stunning shape of her evening gown and gazes at her BMW’s sleek silhouette glinting in the luminous New York citiscape.

The spot creates an atmosphere that is simultaneously personal and premium. Along for the glamorous ride of Union’s pre-Met glam expedition, we feel as if we are driving, shopping, and eating with a friend. Her performance is charismatic and authentic, inviting and enchanting. And yet, the visual storytelling of this film captures the sheer elegance of this journey. It is a celebration of glamour that champions the beauty and innovation of the BMW iX.

