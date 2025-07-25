Danielle Calodney Joins ELEANOR for US Representation

Known for her infectious comedic tone and scroll-stopping work for brands like Twix, Meta, American Airlines. and Caribou Coffee, director Danielle Calodney brings a vibrant, joy forward perspective to relatable, high-concept comedies. Her distinct flavor of observational comedy is rooted in the nuances of the human condition and her characters’ lovable personalities.

Danielle’s experience spans broadcast, branded content, and vertical storytelling. Her work is ever-relevant because it is ever with the fresh zing of intention and attention, shaped by the always-evolving media landscape and fluent in the languages of internet culture. Danielle redefines what commercial filmmaking can look like in the attention economy.

The sharp wit and fast pace of her TikTok series for Caribou Coffee about dating elevates the style of social media reality shows wildly popular among gen z and millennials. The authenticity and high stakes of young singles on real dates won global audiences over. This TikTok-first campaign delivered over 740M media impressions, a 170% sales lift, and a 99.9% positive sentiment with young audiences.

Danielle’s recent campaign (part one went online this week) for HomeGoods crafts a comedic, social-first episodic series. From the use of household items to 'spill the tea' about the dorms’ complicated romances to the discovery of a juicy betrayal among friends all due to a blanket, every visual story unfolds a narrative arc, seamlessly weaving brand storytelling.

Whether she’s crafting a whimsical spot for Meta, a hilarious film for Kotex, or a heartfelt campaign for American Airlines, Danielle’s work connects with audiences because her comedy is deeply human. Her humour hits at the shadowed truths of collective experience we’ve yet to realise were shared. Her artistic perspective blooms from a profound and nuanced understanding of both her internal and external world.

As Danielle joins ELEANOR in the US, she promises to continue to bring an attentive, artistic, and nuanced voice in the world of observational comedy.

“No one is doing it like Sophie Gold and the team,” Danielle says of her new home. “I’m obsessed with the artistry of ELEANOR. The elegance. You can tell it’s a company where the art really does come first. Working with them on this first project for HomeGoods was a breath of fresh air. I felt very looked after, and I know the client felt very looked after too.”

ELEANOR president Sophie Gold sings Danielle’s praises, “Degas once said that ‘art is not what you see, but what you make others see’. There’s something in Danielle’s comedy that exemplifies that sentiment. Her work represents exactly the intention-filled humor that audiences are craving on every platform, that is the future of advertising. I know we will be an unstoppable force.”