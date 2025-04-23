EDITION
Common People
Production Company
London, UK
http://www.cmnppl.com/
hello@cmnppl.com
+44 0203 951 0999
Prompting and Crafting the Gen AI-Driven Recruitment Campaign Giving Network Rail a Cinematic Edge
03/06/2025
Jennifer Sheridan Joins Common People for Commercial Representation
09/05/2025
Common People Films Captures Eminem’s Historic Surprise Appearance with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg
15/08/2024
Common People Films Signs Thomas Van Kristen
16/07/2024
Chelsea FC Brings New Fire for 'We Burn Blue' Home Kit Launch
15/07/2024
Melody Sylvester Joins Common People Films
19/03/2024
Common People Launches Photography Division, Common Image
28/02/2024
CMN PPL Welcomes Tom Burns as Head of Photo for the Company’s New Photography Division
20/11/2023
Raw Power of Xbox and Alpine Formula 1 Collide in Cinematic Sponsorship Film
25/09/2023
Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC Empower Girls to ‘Play On’ in New Spot Directed by Ben Newbury
08/06/2023
An Expanded Roster of Diverse Talent for CMN PPL Reinforces the Essence of Its Unique Family
18/04/2023
Common People Films’ Najeeb Tarazi Directs Mind-Bending Carousel for ‘Home for My Heart’ Promo
13/03/2023
