EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Cocogun
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://cocogun.com.au/
hello@cocogun.com.au
+61 401 045 341
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Meta Wants to Automate Ad Creation. Creatives Say It Will Result In “No Charm, No Wit, No Humanity”
05/06/2025
From Craftsperson to Leader: The Journey to Creative Directorship
14/05/2025
Work of the Week 09/05/25
09/05/2025
Cocogun Challenges AI Writing With New Punctuation Mark: The Am Dash
06/05/2025
Work of the Week: 18/04/25
19/04/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: The Australian Institute of Business with Cocogun
17/04/2025
Higher Education Gets a Makeover In Musical MBA Campaign
16/04/2025
Cannes-Bound: Australia's Young Lions 2025 Winners Announced
13/04/2025
The Day Chiquita King Chose to Be Good
10/02/2025
Cocogun Promotes Loz Maneschi to Creative Director
28/01/2025
Work of the Year: LBB AUNZ’s Favourite Campaigns of 2024
10/12/2024
The Best Gifts Creatives Have Ever Received
09/12/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1