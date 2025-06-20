Shaved Heads, Art Galleries and Jellyfish: Lewis Clark on Cannes Lions 2025

Lewis Clark from indie agency Cocogun won a spot representing Australia in Cannes after winning the local Young Lions comp in the film category. He reflects on his time at the festival with Cocogun's creative director Loz Maneschi.







Lew here checking in from the unmistakable beauty (and unrelenting heat) of the French Riviera. The creativity is flowing and the people are glowing. There is a palpable spirit that permeates every street corner; this is a place deeply rooted in the history of cinema. Loz and I have re-emerged from our hotel-room production house with a successful submission into the Young Lions Film category, and are out to make the most of our final days at ad Mecca, in the Palais, topped off with an Aperol Spritz or six.







Best thing you’ve seen or done?



Lewis> Loz and I made the big decision to shoot our film in a mysterious art gallery over in Nice. Apart from a few assorted community photos on Google reviews, we had no idea what was inside - or whether they would even let us roll up inside the gallery. But it just felt right for our brief (and just a chance to romanticise our lives on the train). From the moment we walked in, we knew we made the right call. We’re very excited to share with you all what became a core memory captured on film.

We also just stepped out of a talk from director of ‘The Brutalist’, Brady Corbet, who certainly lit a fire in us as to the future of the industry, the crossover between film and advertising, and most poignantly left us with a simple take home: Just. do. it. your. way.







Weirdest thing you’ve seen or done?



Lewis> I got stung by a jellyfish in Nice which felt pretty weird. I decided to interpret this as Cannes’ way of telling me to stop relaxing and start getting creative.





Most envy-inducing piece of work?



Lewis> A friend of mine was playing live on Spotify Beach to a full house on Tuesday night. As a fellow drummer, I was most envious.





Trends you’ve spotted?



Lewis> Shaved heads. Which is great, because I spontaneously just shaved mine. Still got it.







Best meal?



Lewis> Nick Payne and Revolver took out a few of us out to dinner at ANNA - a waterfront nightclub disguised as a restaurant. They turned the lights down and the music 20dB up the moment we rolled in…





Thing you've learned about Cannes that we might not expect?



Lewis> Kindness > Coolness.







Top three things those back home should know about so far?



Lewis> Mum, I’m drinking plenty of water.



Dad, I didn’t get in to see Mark Ronson on Spotify Beach. Next time.



Fellow creatives, your turn next year.