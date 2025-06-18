Hydrated, Sunscreened and Gelato’d: Loz Maneschi's First Day At Cannes

Bonjour from Cannes, a.k.a Disneyland for ad people.

It’s Monday afternoon and we’re sitting in the Rotunde, soaking up this calm-before-the-storm moment. The brief drops in an hour. From there, we have 48 hours to make our 60” film.

I’m Loz, one half of the Australian Young Lions film team. The other half is Lew—my partner in creative crime and the only person I’d take on this crazy challenge with. We’re beyond stoked to be here. And we’re hoping to do Australia proud, and in particular, our grandparents who are treating this like it’s Cannes meets Eurovision (hi Mimi, hi Barry).



We’ve been dreaming of this moment since we got awarded the win in Sydney. Debating the merits of a beautiful oner. Talking about whether we can convince a French doorman to record our VO. Does Cannes have Airtasker, and could we pay someone 50 euro to let us film in their bathroom? Figuring out how to shoot in the busiest place in the south of France without getting arrested.

We’ve been lucky to get advice from some excellent director mates—like Good Oil’s Connor Prichard, who shed light on how to pack a production house into our carry-ons (superclamps, using multiple cameras incl iPhones and GoPros for impactful POVs). And Revolver’s Gabe Gaspar, who we chatted with about the beautiful Mediterranean light, filming train interiors, and keeping things ‘contained’.

So, we’re ready. It’s hot. We’re staying aggressively hydrated, sunscreened and gelato’d.

Best thing you’ve seen or done?

Meeting our fellow Aussie Young Lions for a drink on Sunday night, along with Tony and Hannah from ACA. Everyone is very talented, and incredibly nice. We are in good company.

First thing you sent to the group chat upon arrival?

Dispatches to the Maneschi and Cocogun crew:



Most envy-inducing piece of work?



I love the Palais basement. It feels like the purest version of the festival—a quiet, thoughtful moment among amazing work, made by amazing people.

I’m purple with envy over Cadbury’s Made to Share. I look forward to celebrating when it wins.

Trends you’ve spotted?

Linen. Translucent with sweat if after 11am.

Statement sunglasses at 9pm.

Denim shorts x loafers.

Tote bags doing overtime.

‘My fun sneakers’.

Lanyards as a personality.

Locals completely ignoring festival goers and doing their thing.

Best meal?

Food in Cannes has been nothing to write home about yet. However, these paninis and fresh squeezed orange juice in Nice deleted our jetlag after a hike and swim. 100/10.

Thing you've learned about Cannes that we might not expect?

How hard it is to get into Spotify Beach. We think we’ve got an in. Stay tuned for the outcome in Lew’s upcoming diary.

Top three things those back home should know about so far?

Three shortlisted films we can’t stop thinking about:

The Cause Of The Accident That Started The Fire, by Spanish agency CANADA for ICEX. Beautifully crafted with a banger end line. Worth all nine minutes.

Coffin, by Alto New York for Life360. Hilariously dark.

In Hot Water, by NOMINT London for WWF. A joy, every watch.

Ok—off to get briefed. Wish us luck, good light, and cooperative camera batteries.

