news
Aussie Young Lions Team Launches Cannes-Only Pop-Up Agency

22/06/2025
Ibis Creative Studio was named after the team's Cannes base, the Ibis Styles Le Cannet Hotel, with a little nod to home in the humble bin chicken

The Australian Young Lions team for 2025 have launched pop-up agency, Ibis Creative Studio, off the back of a successful campaign in Cannes. 

The globally awarded, now defunct agency is/was the coming together of some of the country’s best young talent, consisting of the five duos who competed across Media, Digital, Film, Marketing and PR as part of their Cannes Young Lions campaign. 

The truth is, this team really clicked -- on the long walks home, and over pastries in the brekky room at the Ibis,” the group said. "We were all collaborating, and supporting each other's briefs... it felt like we were an agency. So we thought, why not start our own?"

The name was hatched from fusing their Cannes base, the Ibis Styles Le Cannet Hotel, with a little nod to home -- the humble bin chicken. The symbolic agency serves to celebrate the week that was for the Young Lions, and showcase their work all together, as one team.

“Ibis creates work that digs a little deeper,” the team announced. “We’re an agency focused on getting to the juicy stuff others can’t reach.”

Competing on the global stage, the agency will be coming home with a few feathers in the cap -- taking out Silver in the Cannes Young Lions Marketing category, Bronze in the Digital category, and global shortlists for Media, and Film categories.

Only operational for the duration of the festival, the pop-up shop closed its doors in Cannes on Friday, 19 June -- wallets empty, but hearts and carry-on luggage full.

Ibis said, “We’re sad to be breaking up after five glorious days of business, but what a journey it has been. From the bottom of our hearts (and the bin) we want to thank our incredible Cannes clients, Bee:Wild, Ovarian Cancer Action, and the Braille Institute, for giving us the opportunity to stick our beaks into the work. 

“Thanks also to Advertising Council Australia for their support every step of the way, and of course, to Ibis Styles Cannes Le Cannet for housing our creative ambitions, it was a lovely place to make a nest and call home.”

Check out all the agency’s work in Cannes, here: www.ibiscreativestudio.com

