Cheil Worldwide Spain
Advertising Agency
Madrid, Spain
https://www.cheil.com/es
contacto@cheil.es
+34-912-860-100
PART OF
Cheil Spain Strengthens Creative Department with 2 International Creative Directors
10/07/2025
When a Video Game Becomes a Health Tool: Samsung and Cheil’s Cognitive Innovation
27/06/2025
Cheil Wins 5 Pencils in The One Show 2025
27/05/2025
This Video Game Is Designed to Help Detect Alzheimer's Disease Early
06/05/2025
Young Lions and Cheil Spain: Brightening Spain’s Creative Future
31/03/2025
Inside the Jury Room: 6 Spanish Projects Become Finalists at The Immortal Awards
25/10/2024
Cheil Worldwide Spain Wins 2 Grands Prix at El Sol
06/06/2024
Cannes Contenders 2024: Cheil Worldwide's Innovation with Impact
22/05/2024
Ground-breaking AI app for Galaxy Watch Helps People with Speech Impediments
18/04/2024
Most Read of 2023: Behind the Work
19/12/2023
Cheil Spain’s AI ‘Unfear’ App Picks up an Historic Double Grand Prix Win at Eurobest 2023
13/12/2023
5 Minutes with… Jaime Azurmendi
06/11/2023
