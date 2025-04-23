EDITION
Carmichael Lynch
Advertising Agency
Minneapolis, USA
http://carmichaellynch.com/
hello@clynch.com
+1 612 334 6000
Xfinity Pulls Rapper Lil Dicky Into Its Superior Internet
13/06/2025
Everyday Moments Become 'Clink Clink' Moments in Korbel California Champagne Spot
16/07/2024
Hostess Drops Joy Across America to Spark Carefree Summer Moments
27/06/2024
Agencies Join Forces to Launch 'Take Flight: An Inclusive Communications Exploration'
21/05/2024
Carmichael Lynch Promotes Stacy Janicki to Chief Operations Officer
17/05/2024
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Names Carmichael Lynch as Agency of Record
30/04/2024
Carol Frazer Haynesworth Recognised as Top 50 Inclusive Leader at National Diversity & Leadership Conference
29/04/2024
Carmichael Lynch Expands Full Service Offering to Philadelphia
14/03/2024
Carmichael Lynch Names Neil Goodspeed Its First Chief Media Officer
28/02/2024
Work of the Week: 04/08/23
04/08/2023
Treasure Cave Celebrates Blue Cheese Lovers and Newcomers with Spots Directed by Andreas Nilsson
01/08/2023
MullenLowe and Carmichael Lynch Media Bring on New Client Hi-Chew
18/05/2023
