EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Bitemark
Creative Agency
Dublin, Ireland
https://bitemark.ie/
hello@bitemark.ie
+353 1 637 5160
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Nothing Says “Love You Mum” More than a Flash Tattoo from Moonpig
26/03/2025
Showrunner Brings Aer Lingus’ Soothing Window Seats to Screens with Relaxing Videos
22/02/2024
Square Talk: Lyons Launches Square Talk to Celebrate New Tea Bag Shape
27/11/2023
HeadStuff Works with Showrunner to Create ‘Join the Cast’ Podcast Competition for New Voices
23/11/2023
Showrunner and Lyons Launch ‘We’re Square’ Campaign to Announce New Look and Feel
23/10/2023
Verve|Showrunner and Kerry Release Kerry GAA Sponsorship Film That Shows the Pride behind the Team
31/07/2023
Verve|Showrunner Helps Certa Launch First Ever Sponsor Led Campaign for the Irish Women’s Cricket Team
19/06/2023
Creative Is Native: “Don’t Let Your Only Inspiration for Advertising Be Other Advertising”
24/01/2023
Aer Lingus' Touching Christmas Spot Puts a New Spin on Classic Airport Reunions
22/12/2022
Missing Mr Tayto Finds 5 Kinsale Shark Awards for Verve|Showrunner
06/10/2022
Verve|Showrunner Sends Mr. Tayto on a World-Wide TikTok Trip
14/07/2022
The Benefits of a Life Before Advertising
31/05/2022
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1