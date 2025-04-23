senckađ
Member Companies
Assembly North America

Advertising Agency

New York, USA
https://www.assemblyglobal.com/
GlobalMarketingTeam@assemblyglobal.com
PART OF
Assembly Global
Assembly Unveils Updated Marketing Mix Modelling App to Enhance Campaign Performance
22/05/2025
Assembly Joins Forces with the Earthshot Prize to Raise Awareness for Climate Innovations
23/04/2025
Hyatt Selects Assembly as Paid Global Media Agency of Record
07/04/2025
Assembly Unveils STAGE AI
30/01/2025
LBB Presents: The Trends of 2025
17/01/2025
Josh Berman Joins Assembly as EVP, Assembly Lead in North America
23/12/2024
Know Your Dog Better with the Gift of Embark Veterinary’s DNATesting
17/12/2024
Boulder Crest Foundation Reshapes the Narrative around PTSD for Suicide Prevention Month
20/09/2024
Assembly MENA Named SEO, Web Analytics and UX/UI Agency of Record for Al-Futtaim Automotive
13/08/2024
Lingua Franca: Synthesising Data into Strategic Brand Narratives
25/07/2024
Lindsay Lohan Encourages Us All to Take a “Tea Break”
01/07/2024
Assembly Brings Brand New Galaxy into the Fold
07/06/2024
