Alfredo Films
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
https://www.alfredofilms.com/
holly@alfredofilms.com
+1 613-250-2078
PRESTO Celebrates the Riders Who Do More, Save More, and Go Further
29/04/2025
Jack Link’s Forms an Unlikely Friendship
24/04/2025
Alfredo Signs Director Rich Downie for Canadian Representation
24/04/2025
Alfredo Films Signs Director Savannah O’Leary for Canadian Representation
04/02/2025
The Grinch Serves up a Mysterious Meal at McDonald’s Canada
13/12/2024
Nissan’s All-New KICKS Campaign Is a Celebration of Choreo, Cars and Colour
18/10/2024
Charlotte Cardin and CDK Company Kick into High Gear for Nissan Kicks Launch
09/10/2024
Alfredo Signs Director Meji Alabi for Canadian Representation
16/05/2024
Producing Tomorrow's Producers: It's All About Balance for Holly Rowden
19/04/2024
Build Your Money Muscle in Coast Capital's Accounts Campaign
04/04/2024
Shifting the Production Company Narrative with Taj Critchlow and Alex Henry
29/02/2024
“It’s Like Sugar”: How BCAA Got British Columbians Levitating in This Kinetic, Craft-Heavy Ad
25/01/2024
