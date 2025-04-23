EDITION
AKQA Ltd
Advertising Agency
London, UK
http://www.akqa.com/
hello@akqa.com
+44 20 7780 4700
PART OF
EMBED NEWS
Nature Beats World's Top Brands to Win Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Innovation
20/06/2025
Future Lions Encourages You to Unleash Your Inner Roar
17/06/2025
Future Lions 2025 Celebrates Bold Thinking and Visionary Talent
17/06/2025
AKQA's 2025 Cannes Contenders
12/06/2025
AKQA Strengthens Leadership in EMEA with 2 Key Hires
04/06/2025
Volvo Cars Drives for Life in Balance with ES90
06/03/2025
AKQA Announces New Global Structure
13/12/2024
Paul Ostryzniuk Has Been Promoted to Executive Creative Director for AKQA London’s Studio
30/10/2024
AKQA and Spotify Honour Global Innovators at Future Lions 2024
19/06/2024
Diego Machado Is Celebrating “the Best of the Future” this Cannes Lions
11/06/2024
Cannes Contenders: AKQA's Big Three
04/06/2024
Future Lions 2024 Invites Young People to Be Heard with Spotify
18/03/2024
