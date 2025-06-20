Nature Beats World's Top Brands to Win Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Innovation

In a world-first, NATURE has been recognised as a creative force of innovation, earning the Grand Prix for Innovation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The accolade was awarded to the Sounds Right initiative - a global music and conservation movement developed by the Museum for the United Nations – UN Live, in partnership with Spotify, AKQA, EarthPercent and a coalition of cross-sector partners.



Last year Sounds Right made history by officially launching NATURE as an artist on music streaming platforms for the first time. By listening to music featuring sounds such as ocean waves, birdsong, and rainforest ambiance, or field recordings of the world's biodiversity, fans can channel royalties directly into frontline conservation projects. This ground breaking model transforms everyday listening into tangible environmental impact, with over $225,000 already committed to Indigenous and community-led conservation in the Tropical Andes, the world’s most biodiverse region.



The Sounds Right campaign brings together leading global artists - such as Hozier, Ellie Goulding, AURORA, UMI with V of BTS, and Armaan Malik - who have released tracks integrating NATURE’s sounds. All the tracks can be enjoyed on the 'Feat. NATURE' playlist on Spotify and can be found on major music streaming platforms.



Since its launch, Sounds Right has engaged millions of people. Over the past year, NATURE has grown into a major presence on streaming platforms. With over half a million dollars projected to be directed to conservation efforts by 2026, Sounds Right signals a new form of environmental action: one powered by music, culture, and everyday engagement.

The initiative is the culmination of a collaboration between global artists, nature sound libraries, renowned producers, creatives, and environmental groups, all coming together to create a unique partnership for a long-term campaign.

AKQA contributed to the creative strategy, storytelling, visual identity, launch campaign, and was part of initial concept development. It brought the universe of NATURE to life through world-leading design including pop culture inspired colour palettes and bespoke fonts inspired by sound waves, involving artists integrally in the visual universe of the campaign. Spotify used its position as the most popular audio streaming platform, understanding of fan culture and marketing prowess to amplify the campaign via OOH, social and in-app promotions.



Future funding will expand to ecosystems including the Amazon and Congo Basins - known as the 'lungs of the Earth' - and will be guided by EarthPercent’s independent advisory panel of conservationists, Indigenous leaders, and scientists.



AKQA chief creative officer, Europe Nicolai Smith said, “It has been an honour to have been an integral part of establishing Sounds Right and introducing NATURE as an artist to the world. From co-founding the concept, creating the storytelling to designing the visual identity and launching the global campaign, Sounds Right is a project that we at AKQA truly believe in. It has the power and the right partners to make a true impact, through the music we all love. By continuously working with global artists to credit NATURE in their music, everyone around the world can help fund nature conservation by simply doing what they already do every day: listen to their favourite artists and tracks crediting NATURE.”



Hanna Grahn, head of sustainability at Spotify said, “Millions of fans come to Spotify every day for a myriad of reasons - whether that’s connecting with their favourite artist, discovering something new or simply being entertained. We want our platform to be a place where fans feel good about the time they spend with us and Sounds Right is a powerful example of doing just that. It’s been incredible to see how humanizing the planet through music has helped to inspire action among fans and artists.”



Iminza Mbwaya, global program manager for Sounds Right, Museum for the United Nations - UN Live, said, “Translating our love for music into nature conservation outcomes is powerful. We’re elated to show NATURE as more than a compelling creative universe - Sounds Right is a truly disruptive mechanism with tangible impact. Become a fan of NATURE today.”



Co-executive director of EarthPercent, Cathy Runciman said, “As lead music partner and host of the Sounds Right Conservation Fund, we have been excited to see how pioneers across music – artists and their teams, labels and streaming platforms – have embraced this innovative approach to recognising and rewarding nature. There has been an extraordinary range of creative responses to weaving natural sounds throughout recordings and we’ve seen artists motivated by their love of places, ecosystems and species to create music in a meaningful and reciprocal relationship with nature, support conservation programmes and tell stories that matter. It's a privilege to work in such an extraordinary coalition, including with music partners The Listening Planet, VozTerra, Limbo Music and Eleutheria Group.”



The Innovation Lion celebrates truly ground breaking ideas that merge creativity and cutting-edge technology. It honours tools, platforms, products, and campaigns that leverage emerging technologies to address real-world problems and enhance consumer experiences. Last year, the award expanded to highlight societal, environmental, fintech, product, and brand-led innovations, aiming to showcase work that makes a meaningful impact in industry and culture.



This recognition by Cannes Lions reflects a growing global appetite for initiatives that merge creativity, technology, and environmental justice while putting the planet at the heart of the story.

