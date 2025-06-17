Future Lions Encourages You to Unleash Your Inner Roar

Future Lions, the global competition founded by AKQA in partnership with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, marked its 20th anniversary with a bold animated campaign that captures the drive, doubt, and determination of young creative innovators. AKQA appointed creative studio LOBO to craft ‘The Lion Within’ campaign, which celebrates this moment in time for Future Lions, and reflects the emotional journey of submitting an entry to the competition.

The Lion Within focuses on the core of what the competition is all about: empowering young people to channel their inner lion. In the film, we explore the emotional rollercoaster of the Cub, which, after 20 years, still hasn’t grown a full lion's mane. A relatable tale of the creative process, from idea to execution, through self-doubt, determination, hope, and courage, in which moments of self-realisation are the catalyst for the Cub to understand that within it lies the confidence and roar of a fully grown lion.

“Since the whole spot follows a single character going through all sorts of emotions inside his head without any dialogue, the acting was more elaborate than usual,” remarked the film’s director, Guilherme Marcondes. “The audience must be able to understand everything he is thinking just from his facial expressions and body language. The film is driven by acting, except we didn’t have an actor; we had a team of animators who understood the character deeply and worked in sync to bring it to life.”

LOBO devised the 3D character, collaborating early in the process to bring the script to life and enhance the film's core message from development through post-production. The creative studio produced the live shoot using its stop-motion studio in São Paulo, using motion-control rigs and CGI to bring the film together. LOBO’s renowned mixed-media background allowed them to create a beautiful film with a deep heart and an intent to inspire the real-life Future Lions. Using different techniques and artistic expertise, the miniature set, complete with hand-crafted props, blends seamlessly into the high-end CG elements used while finishing and editing the film.

“We were thrilled to return to Cannes with such a meaningful project,” said Su Constantine, executive producer at LOBO. “Following last year’s Grand Prix win, being entrusted with this anniversary piece was an honour. We poured everything into ‘The Lion Within’—and we’re incredibly proud of what we created for Future Lions’ 20th, in partnership with AKQA.”

AKQA senior producer Laura Minton added, “LOBO was our first choice of production partner for The Lion Within because they’re masters at bringing emotive and delightful narratives to life through mixed media stop-motion. The extraordinary vision AKQA had for this milestone campaign demanded a true labour of love from everyone involved, and we thank LOBO, and composer Deadly Avenger, for the craft, heart, and dedication they brought to this partnership. We couldn't be more proud of 'The Lion Within.’”

The Cannes Future Lions ceremony took place on Monday, 16th June.

