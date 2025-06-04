AKQA Strengthens Leadership in EMEA with 2 Key Hires

​AKQA has announced the appointment of Sam Belt as chief strategy officer for EMEA. Based in London, Sam will lead the evolution of AKQA’s strategic vision across the region, partnering with clients and teams to drive meaningful growth. She will report to Geoff Northcott, CEO of AKQA EMEA.

A seasoned strategy and design leader, Sam brings a unique blend of creativity, cultural insight, and technological fluency to the role, having spent her career shaping transformative experiences for some of the world’s most iconic brands. With a true collaborative spirit, Sam has a talent for crafting innovative solutions that address both human and brand challenges.

A lifelong tech enthusiast, Sam began designing and coding websites during the Geocities era and has remained driven by the power of technology to shape culture and connection. She is particularly inspired by the potential of AI to unlock new dimensions of creativity and innovation, applying this curiosity to help clients uncover breakthrough ideas, build stronger brand experiences, and drive lasting business impact.

Sam said, “AKQA has long held a unique and influential place in our industry, defined by a commitment to innovation and creative excellence. I’m delighted to join at such a transformative time, where strategy, design, and technology converge to create meaningful change. In this role, I look forward to partnering with our clients to unlock new paths to growth and competitive advantage, while equipping our teams to embrace emerging technology in ways that elevate our thinking, creativity, and impact.”

Additionally, AKQA welcomes Magnus Stjerna as managing director of Sweden, marking an exciting new chapter in the studio’s evolution as a leading creative and strategic growth partner. Magnus will lead AKQA Sweden in unlocking opportunities and delivering breakthrough work that creates meaningful impact for clients. He brings a blend of creative passion and strategic acumen, with over 20 years of leadership experience at the intersection of consulting, technology, and agency environments. His expertise spans digital transformation, growth strategy, and product innovation across both B2B and B2C sectors. From global enterprises to ambitious scale-ups, Magnus builds future-focused solutions that drive long-term value for both brands and people.

Magnus said, “In a time where expectations shift quickly, our role is to help clients stay relevant by combining deep insight, design, and technology. I’m thrilled to build on AKQA’s legacy of creative excellence and purposeful innovation, to lead the next chapter for AKQA Sweden, and to partner with clients to build what’s next.”

Geoff Northcott, CEO of AKQA EMEA, said, “Between Sam’s strategic mindset and Magnus’s ability to lead teams that blend innovation with business value, our region will experience a meaningful impact, on our people, our culture, and our clients. I’m excited to see how both of these leaders shape the future of AKQA and the industry.”

This announcement comes after AKQA’s recently announced appointment of Jon Holloway as managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), further strengthening the leadership team. Sam’s appointment reinforces AKQA’s commitment to building a future where creativity, technology, and strategy come together to solve our clients’ most meaningful challenges.

