AKA
Creative and Media Agency
New York, USA
https://aka.nyc/
hello@aka.nyc
(+1) 212 584 0400
Creators as Strategists: Beyond Influence and What Comes Next
30/06/2025
AKA's Bold Social Strategy for Romeo + Juliet Wins Shorty Award
22/05/2025
Beth Watson Joins AKA as Senior Vice President, Head of Theatre
13/05/2025
Copywriting Lessons from Poets, Playwrights and Novelists
07/05/2025
AKA Announces Senior Creative Promotions and Strategic Hires
06/05/2025
How AKA Turned the Buena Vista Social Club Musical Into a Social Media Spectacle
28/03/2025
AKA NYC Expands Leadership and Team
18/03/2025
AKA Swings Big on Broadway with Data-Fuelled Creativity
20/11/2024
Swept Away Musical Reimagines The Avett Brothers' 'a Gift for Melody Anne'
25/10/2024
Beyond Recoupling: How Data and Media Insights Amp Up Creativity
19/09/2024
Dive Into a New Dimension with New Groundbreaking, Interactive Exhibition at Mercer Labs
17/09/2024
