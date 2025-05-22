AKA's Bold Social Strategy for Romeo + Juliet Wins Shorty Award

​AKA has announced its win in the Overall Presence / Instagram Presence category at the 17th Annual Shorty Awards for its groundbreaking social media campaign for Romeo + Juliet. This production holds the distinction of being the only Broadway show to have ever received a Shorty Award, highlighting AKA’s innovative approach in bringing Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy to a fresh, gen z-driven audience through Instagram, marking a pivotal moment in Broadway marketing.

Under the creative direction of AKA, the campaign set a new standard in digital engagement for the theatre world, making the classic play a must-see cultural event for the youngest demographic in Broadway history. Through a visually bold, interactive, and disruptive social presence, the campaign created anticipation, built fan communities, and drove ticket sales.

“We set out to make Romeo + Juliet more than just a play—we wanted to make it a cultural moment. This award is a testament to the power of creativity and the bold vision that AKA brought to this campaign,” said Miky Wolf, chief creative officer at AKA. “Our Instagram strategy was about connecting with young audiences where they are, on their terms, and transforming a centuries-old story into something that felt urgent, personal, and relevant to today’s youth. Huge thanks to our fearless producers at Seaview for backing every bold idea—we couldn’t have done it without their unwavering support. And of course, we’re deeply grateful to Sam Gold, whose visionary direction gave the production its raw, modern pulse that inspired much of the campaign’s creative DNA.”

The Instagram campaign featured a series of viral teasers, cinematic video content, and interactive fan-driven engagement, all designed to speak directly to the rebellious spirit of generation z. With high-impact content like a music video featuring stars Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, as well as real-time fan interactions, the campaign achieved remarkable results, including:

A record-breaking 14% of ticket buyers aged 18-24, compared to the industry average of 3%.

76 million lifetime organic views on the Romeo + Juliet Instagram account.

123.6K followers, making it the fastest-growing Instagram account for a Broadway play.

4.4 million total engagements and a 5.9% engagement rate—far exceeding Broadway’s

typical metrics.

“Our north star for this campaign was ‘the youth are f**ked.’ said Sam McMenamin, AKA’s senior creative director, head of content and social media. “The industry loses sleep trying to get young people to show up for the arts—and with Romeo + Juliet, we proved that a fearless content-first approach is how you actually break through. At AKA, we’re not following Broadway’s old playbook—we’re reimagining its place in culture for the now and next.”

Shorty Awards winners are selected by the Real Time Academy, including industry leaders from notable brands and organisations like Bumble, VML, Google, Warner Bros, Edelman, Meta, Ben & Jerry's, and more. AKA formally accepted their award at the Shorty Awards ceremony on May 21, 2025, at Tribeca 360º in New York City.

