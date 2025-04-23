EDITION
Leo Worldwide
Global Creative Agency
Paris, France
http://www.publicis.com/
hello@publicis.com
+44 20 7935 4426
Leo's 2025 Cannes Contenders
05/06/2025
Dennis May Appointed Chief Creative Officer for Leo Constellation EMEA
03/06/2025
The Field Museum’s 'Blood Appétite' Wins Grand Effie at the 2025 Effie Awards Us
23/05/2025
Publicis Groupe Acquires Captiv8 to Build Connected Influencer Platform
21/05/2025
Publicis Closed Door Sessions Return to Cannes Lions
15/05/2025
5 Minutes with… Erick Rosa
10/04/2025
Publicis Groupe Acquires Independent End-to-End Data Solution Lotame
06/03/2025
Publicis Worldwide Merges with Leo Burnett to Form 'Leo'
14/01/2025
Geoff Calabrese Joins Publicis Groupe as Chief Commercial Officer
07/01/2025
Amy Armstrong Joins Publicis Groupe as Chief Revenue Officer
19/12/2024
Publicis Groupe Announces Global Expansion of LePub
11/12/2024
In the Race to Be Top Dogg, Snoop Hands Gold to Publicis
04/12/2024
