Zurich’s Conny Kalcher Is Committing to Being “Truly Present” at Cannes Lions

LBB> What was the most significant insight or "aha!" moment you brought back from Cannes Lions 2024, and how has it influenced your work at Zurich over the past year?

Conny> My "aha!" moment from Cannes 2024 wasn't a single session, but a powerful reinforcement: creativity's true power lies in driving tangible, human-centric impact. It’s not just about awards; it’s about translating brilliant ideas into solutions that make a real difference in people’s everyday experiences – that’s where the rubber meets the road.

This insight has fuelled our work at Zurich. We’ve doubled down on embedding customer focus at every level to drive results that resonate with our consumers. We don’t want to be just another company that talks the talk. We’re taking action – tapping into moments that matter for customers, making insurance understandable, relevant, and easy.





LBB> What are your ambitions for Cannes Lions 2025?

Conny> My ambition for Cannes 2025 is to inject more positivity and passion into the insurance industry’s perception of our sector. I always say, you are as cool as you think you are, and Cannes celebrates that. I want to help shift the narrative – moving away from the traditional ‘doom and gloom’ perception toward a more inspiring story about how creativity, paired with empathy, can truly support people in meaningful ways. We're building solutions, not just selling products. That’s what gets me up in the morning.

Looking ahead, AI – especially generative AI – will be a major theme this year. I expect lively debate on AI's creative possibilities versus concerns about diluting human input. My ears are open, and I look forward to sharing how we're prioritising customer experience and transforming the customer journey through AI and human-centred design to drive tangible business results.





LBB> Last year, you acknowledged the challenge of navigating the vast opportunities at the event. What approach are you taking this year to maximize your learning and connections?

Conny> Cannes is a firehose of information and connection, but it can feel overwhelming. This year, my approach is more intentional. It’s a commitment to being truly present. That means putting the phone down, resisting constant email checks, and genuinely engaging with people and ideas. The most profound insights and valuable connections often happen in spontaneous, unscripted moments.





LBB> Which events or sessions are you looking forward to attending?

Conny> I'm really looking forward to meeting up with key partners and colleagues across the business and beyond – familiar faces and new ones too. One-to-one dialogues is often where the magic happens. It's about strengthening those relationships that drive our customer-centric vision.

The Google EMEA CMO Roundtable is sure to be a highlight. In an industry that's always moving, understanding what's new and next in AI-powered marketing from leaders like Debbi Weinstein and Sarah Kennedy is crucial.

And of course, the Ogilvy's Mad Women's Lunch is a must for me. Connecting with such an incredible group of female leaders from across the industry in an intimate setting – I’m ready to be inspired, share insights, and help grow a community that empowers us all.

Finally, I'm incredibly excited about seeing all the award presentations. These ceremonies have consistently been an incredible source of inspiration, allowing us to not only witness but also celebrate the year's leading campaigns. The calibre of talent and creativity at Cannes is phenomenal, and it really pushes us all to think bigger.





LBB> What are your key priorities for Zurich's customer experience and marketing efforts in the latter half of 2025, building on the insights and connections you anticipate gaining from this year’s event?

Conny> We’ve got exciting work coming that shows we’re serious about speaking to – and serving – our customers better. As an industry, we sometimes talk more to ourselves than to customers, and that needs to change. Ahead of Cannes, I had a truly inspiring conversation with Dr. Jamil Zaki, a leading voice on empathy. We both see empathy as essential to how we serve customers – not just as a concept, but as a practice. I’m excited to explore this further. Watch this space…



