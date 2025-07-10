Creating a Symbol to Encourage Active, Visible 2SLGBTQ+ Allyship

If you’re someone who engages with newsfeeds and social media on a regular basis, you’re probably aware that around the world, the 2SLGBTQ+ community is going through it. Rights are being stripped, and emboldened by certain political figures, loudmouthed fools who monger hate, bigotry and violence are cropping up with increasing frequency, normalising their fear and revulsion of that which does not conform with cisheteronormativity.



That’s not to say it’s equally bad everywhere, by any means. In places such as Canada, for example – a country known as a haven for the queer community – protections for the demographic remain enshrined. However, even there, it’s hard to ignore the fact that between 2018 and 2023, hate crimes targeting individuals based on sexual orientation alone have quadrupled. To put it simply, things are not great anywhere, and that’s why, now more than ever, it’s important for people to stand up and make their voices heard.



This is something that Havas Creative Canada and Quebec-based nonprofit Fondation Émergence decided to take on earlier this year. Keenly aware of the importance of allyship, the two opted to focus their efforts on tackling the hurdles that keep people silent at a time when they need to speak up, with a campaign titled ‘The Ally Effect’. Specifically, by creating an alternative design for those hesitant and scared to sport the rainbow – one depicting the sun and a raincloud instead – the companies launched a new rallying symbol inviting those who might not otherwise know how to take their first step into active, visible allyship.



To learn more about this came to life, the campaign’s growth since launch, and why the teams felt this was an important step in one day encouraging allies to wear the original rainbow with confidence, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Havas Creative Canada’s chief creative officer, Jack Latulippe, as well as senior strategist Renaud Debien for a chat.







LBB> This isn’t the first time you’ve partnered with Fondation Émergence. As such, what was the initial conversation like leading up to this endeavour, and how did it translate to this specific idea?





Jack> We’ve always shared a deep alignment with Émergence’s mission, and every collaboration begins with the same starting point: what does the community need right now?



This year, the answer was clear. With hate and violence on the rise, we couldn’t stay quiet. The idea for ‘The Ally Effect’ emerged from a desire to empower the silent majority, giving allies a louder, clearer voice and a way to show up meaningfully.







LBB> Let’s talk more about the decision to target allies. Why made it the right way to build upon your previous work with the Fondation, and specifically, what made creating a new symbol the right way to initiate action and start a conversation?





Jack> What really pushed us was a devastating truth: violence against 2SLGBTQ+ people has quadrupled in the past five years. It’s reached a point where even allies are afraid to wear the rainbow flag, fearing they might be targeted themselves. That insight shifted everything. We realised that while most people still believe in equality, many don’t know how to show their support safely and visibly. That’s what led to ‘The Ally Effect’ – a way to break the silence and give people a symbol they could wear with pride and without fear. It had to be simple, positive, and instantly recognisable. Something that could spark conversation, signal support, and build momentum.







LBB> Of course, designing a new symbol would be easier said than done. What was the process like? Who came up with the idea of the sun and raincloud, and how did you make the final result aesthetically pleasing?





Jack> It was one of the creative teams working on the project who came up with the idea of the sun and rainy cloud. That visual became our North Star. From there, we focused on refining it into something that felt both universal and emotionally resonant. The result is intentionally minimal but meaningful. It’s a symbol that can live anywhere and still carry the same message of resilience: allyship is about showing up, even in harder times.







LBB> Notably, a number of big names got involved to help spread the word. Was this always the aim from the start? How did your campaign strategy play a role in its eventual publicity?





Jack> We didn’t build this campaign for celebrities, but rather so anyone could take part. However, we also knew we couldn’t carry the message alone. We needed help to cut through the noise, in order to give the message reach and weight. That’s why we focused on making the idea emotionally powerful and easy to rally around. When well-known public figures began embracing it organically, it created real momentum. Their involvement wasn’t just a bonus, it became a powerful signal that allyship matters.







LBB> As part of this, you worked with singer Ariane Moffatt to create ‘Amour Pluriel’, an anthem for allyship. What was this process like, and how did everything come together?





Jack> Ariane didn’t wait to be asked. She was moved by the campaign’s message and wrote ‘Amour Pluriel’ on her own initiative, a testament to her generosity and values. The song became a natural extension of the movement: tender, inclusive, and uplifting. She even wove the campaign’s tagline, ‘There’s no rainbow without rain and sunshine’, into the lyrics, giving the message another layer of emotional resonance.



She then worked with the incredibly talented music and sound engineer Yan Dal Santo, who helped mix the track in just a few days. Together, their talents brought the message to life in a way that was both heartfelt and immediate.







LBB> You also made sure the work was showcased during the march on the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. How did that go? As a whole, do you have any anecdotes from the experience?





Jack> The march on May 17th was one of the emotional high points of the campaign. Thousands of people showed up, many of them wearing the symbol proudly. And, in a twist that felt almost poetic, it started pouring… but no one backed down. People just kept marching. It was a powerful reminder of what ‘The Ally Effect’ is all about: standing together, rain or shine.







LBB> What challenges did you face during this project, and how did you overcome them? Did you learn any lessons along the way?





Jack> The real challenge was the same as the premise of the campaign itself: finding allies who were willing to step forward, wear the symbol, and publicly say why they stand with the 2SLGBTQ+ community. In today’s climate, speaking up isn’t always easy, even for those who genuinely care. Encouraging that first wave of voices to come forward took time, care, and trust. But once they did, it created the domino effect we needed.



As for lessons, love is love is love is love is love is love. But also, reach out to your collaborators and celebrities wayyyyy in advance.







LBB> Since the initial launch, how have people responded? Is the work still continuing to gain traction?





Renaud> The campaign delivered pretty exceptional results by traditional standards, with 25 million impressions across channels, and over five times the social media reach compared to last year's campaign (all on the same very small budget). With a 3.4% social engagement rate, and over 16,000 Canadians showing their support by clicking on our allyship counter, we knew the message struck a chord.



But, our goal wasn't really about metrics. We wanted to spark something lasting – a movement that gave allies of the 2SLGBTQ+ community a visible, credible way to show their support. And, ultimately, we were overwhelmed by the response. More than 50 public figures raised their hands to take part, wearing the symbol, sharing testimonials, talking about us on daily talk shows, and bringing up our message on podcasts. Politician Manon Massé even raised awareness about our message directly on the floor of the National Assembly of Quebec in front of policy and lawmakers. Ultimately, over 175 pieces of content were created and disseminated across the web and traditional media.



Jack> We’ve seen the symbol appear everywhere. People are sending Émergence messages of love and hope, and they keep buying and proudly wearing the merch, helping the symbol live on beyond the campaign. And because everything was designed to be open and shareable, it continues to grow organically. That’s exactly what we hoped for.







LBB> While collective action is vital, it could be hoped that one day, allies won’t be afraid to sport the rainbow. As such, is this something you plan to continue building on, in the hopes of one day, allies aren’t afraid to wear it?





Jack> Absolutely. The goal is not to replace the rainbow, but to help get us back to a place where people aren’t afraid to wear it. ‘The Ally Effect’ is a stepping stone, and more than a one-off campaign. It's a way in. It's a platform. And yes, we fully plan to build on it.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say about the importance of taking a stand, and committing to real action at a time when too many are silent?





Jack> Silence creates space for hate. Allyship isn’t a passive label, it’s something you do. It’s an everyday commitment, built not only through a symbol, but through the thoughtful decisions that shape visibility, equity, and dignity for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. In a time like this, taking a stand is no longer optional; it’s necessary. Showing up, even in small ways, reminds people they’re not alone. And that matters more than ever.



